South Yorkshire teenager Charlotte Lee 'did it for Donny’ when she impressed judges on the X Factor.

Charlotte, 17, from Sprotbrough, performed P!ink’s What About Us in front of the new judging panel Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Doncaster's very-own Louis Tomlinson.

Before her performance she shared a joke with the One Direction star about their hometown.

Louis said: “Where abouts in Donny are you from?”, to which Charotte replied: “Sprotbrough.”

Louis added: “It’s alright Donny isn’t it. It gets a bit of a bad name but it’s a nice place. Do it for Donny, love.”

And just before starting her performance student Charlott said: “Yeah, doing it for Donny.”

Her performance was enough to make it through to the next round of the talent show but as part of a girl group, which the judging panel are looking to form.

After her performance, Robbie told her: "There's good news and there's good-ish news. The good news is, you've the personality and voice of someone who should be in the entertainment industry.

"As for the goodish news, I'm going to let Simon Cowell tell you."

Simon added: "I don't think right now, your voice is strong enough to be a solo artist. You should be in a group. We will be seeing you again but not as a solo artist."

Her parents were at Wembley Arena for her audition and watched on with presenter Dermot O’Leary as she performed to around 4,000 people in London.