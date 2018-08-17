Dog chases off attacker who tried to drag woman into bushes in South Yorkshire

A dog came to its owner's rescue after she was grabbed from behind by a stranger, who tried to drag her into some bushes in South Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old victim was walking the heroic hound along a ginnel in Doncaster when a man reportedly approached from behind and grabbed her.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after motorbike crashes with parked lorry in Sheffield

He is said to have dragged her towards some bushes before the pooch bit him and chased him away.

Police investigating the assault, which is alleged to have taken place on St Peter's Road in Balby, at the side of Hexthorpe fields, on Sunday, July 29, at around 10.30pm, today released this e-fit of a man they are seeking to identify.

READ MORE: Can you solve mystery of wedding photos found stashed under Sheffield kitchen sink?

Detective Constable Jill Rankin said: "Thankfully, the woman was not seriously injured. However, this incident was understandably incredibly traumatic for her.

"We've since worked with her to produce this e-fit image of a man we need your help to identify. Do you recognise him or know who he could be?

READ MORE: Entertainment stars join mourners to say final farewell at funeral of Barry Chuckle



"We'd also like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on that Sunday evening. If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 899 of July 29, 2018.”