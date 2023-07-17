News you can trust since 1887
Doe Quarry Lane fire Dinnington: Two need medical treatment after house fire drama near Rotherham

Six people fled a burning house, with two needing medical treatment, after a blaze took hold in the South Yorkshire home.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST

Three fire engines were sent to the scene after the fire broke out in the bathroom of a property on Doe Quarry Lane, in Dinnington, near Rotherham, yesterday evening.

Firefighters said that the people who had been in the building when the fire broke out had already fled the premises when they arrived to find the building alight.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement, in which it said: “Three fire engines attended a house fire located on Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire which was located in a bathroom.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Dinnington on Sunday night. Picture: Rochelle Barrand, National WorldTwo people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Dinnington on Sunday night. Picture: Rochelle Barrand, National World
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Dinnington on Sunday night. Picture: Rochelle Barrand, National World

“Six people managed to evacuate without assistance from firefighters. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The incident had been dealt with by 8.36pm.”

