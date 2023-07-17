Six people fled a burning house, with two needing medical treatment, after a blaze took hold in the South Yorkshire home.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene after the fire broke out in the bathroom of a property on Doe Quarry Lane, in Dinnington, near Rotherham, yesterday evening.

Firefighters said that the people who had been in the building when the fire broke out had already fled the premises when they arrived to find the building alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement, in which it said: “Three fire engines attended a house fire located on Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire which was located in a bathroom.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Dinnington on Sunday night. Picture: Rochelle Barrand, National World