Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker stuns pupils with surprise appearance at Sheffield school

This is the jaw-dropping moment new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker stunned pupils at a Sheffield school – by jumping out on them as they watched a sneak preview of the show.

Students at Wales High School were left open-mouthed when the star leapt out from behind a screen as they were given a glimpse of the Sheffield-filmed show which airs for the first time on Sunday.

Dressed in full costume, the actress yelled ‘boo!’ as she started groups of youngsters at the school in Kiveton Park who thought they were simply being treated to a first look at the new series.

One student is so stunned by Whittaker’s appearance that he falls off his seat yelling: “Oh my god, it’s you, you!”

Others scream and gasp in delight in the footage which has been released by the BBC One on Twitter ahead of Doctor Who’s return to the channel on Sunday night.

Jodie Whittaker surprised pupils at Wales High School. (Photo: BBC/Twitter).

The star collapses in a fit of giggles after surprising the pupils, telling them: “Four brave people, three very wimpy people.”

After they recover from the shock of Whittaker’s shock arrival, the group of boys and girls pose for photos and shake hands with the Huddersfield based actress who will portray the show’s first female Time Lord.

The actress jumped out on pupils as they watched the show. (Photo: BBC).

It is thought she filmed the surprise during a recent visit to Sheffield for a premiere of the new show which goes out at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Fans are waiting to see how much Sheffield features in the first episode, with the iconic police box TARDIS arriving in front of Park Hill flats for filming earlier this year.