Doctor Who’s Tardis was outside Sheffield Railway Station this morning and this is why 

Doctor Who fans had a pleasant surprise on their commute into Sheffield this morning as they spotted The Tardis outside the railway station.

Sheffield has a new love affair with the popular show with the city playing a key role in the new series.

Yorkshire actress Jodie Whittaker will be introduced as the 13th and first female Doctor alongside Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Scenes for were filmed at Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill flats earlier this year and it is understood much of the action in the opening episode will focus on the city.

Commuters were greeted this morning with the Doctor’s famous Tardis outside the railway station in preparation for today’s premiere.

Although the new series will be aired on BBC1 on October 7, the very first screening of the series will take place at The Light cinema today.

The Tardis outside Sheffield Railway Station - Credit: Craig Ruddlesdin

Many stars will attend the red carpet event, including Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as well as new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

The BBC opened a random draw for tickets to the premiere with the lucky winners able to watch the live red carpet arrivals and see the cast up close and personal.

Tickets were distributed by random draw with 50% of tickets going to Sheffield and the surrounding area postcodes and 50% going to the rest of the UK.

Admission to the event, which takes place from 1.30pm, is on a first-come, first-served basis.

As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, to make sure the event has a full house, more tickets than there are places are sent out.

A BBC statement read: “We do our best to get the numbers right, but unfortunately we occasionally have to disappoint people so please arrive early.”