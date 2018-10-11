Doctor Who could spark tourism boom for Sheffield

Doctor Who could help boost tourism in Sheffield – and council chiefs are looking at ways to capitalise on the success of the hit sci-fi show.

Millions of viewers tuned in for Sunday night’s opening episode which saw the first female Time Lord Jodie Whittaker fighting off an alien invasion in the city.

Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who

The episode featured a string of local landmarks including Park Hill, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, Sheffield Interchange and Tinsley Viaduct – with more Sheffield sights promised in the coming weeks.

And Sheffield Council chiefs are hoping the nationwide and worldwide exposure could bring in legions of Doctor Who fans to the city.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment at Sheffield City Council said: “Since working with the BBC during the production of Doctor Who series 11 we’ve been waiting in anticipation for it to be aired.

“Watching the excitement unfold in the very first episode was a very proud moment for Sheffielders.

“The episode had the highest number of series launch viewers the BBC have seen for Doctor Who, with millions watching across the globe.

“With our brilliant city broadcast to the world in such heroic scenes, characters true to Sheffield’s humility and humour and the introduction of the first female Doctor, with added Yorkshire accent, it’s guaranteed there will be many more Doctor Who fans and many more Sheffield fans out there.

“It’s hard to say at this point how much impact Doctor Who will have on tourism, but we do know that TV programmes inspire people’s travel decisions.

“Dr Who is amongst some of the most watched television in the world and so for Sheffield to feature so prominently in this reincarnation of such a cult series is some truly fantastic profile for the city.

“We’re currently looking at ways to harness this.

“With more of Sheffield yet to feature in the show we’re making sure we don’t spoil anything for fans and will provide more details as any plans develop.”

The episode was watched by millions of viewers and came after a star-studded premiere of the episode in The Moor last month.