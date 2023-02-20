Doctor Rebekah's marathon thank you to hospice

Two blocks of training with St Luke’s Hospice gave Sheffield doctor Rebekah Grassby her passion for working in palliative care.

Rebekah will be running for St Luke's Hospice

And in recognition of all she has learnt from the St Luke’s team, 29-year-old Rebekah has decided to give something back by signing up for the Adidas Manchester Marathon.

The popular sporting event, which takes place on April 16, will be the keen runner’s first full length marathon and she will be having to fit in training around around a month-long visit to Australia and New Zealand.

“I was determined to run my first full marathon before my 30th birthday at the start of next year and Manchester is supposed to be the easiest in the country,” Rebekah admitted.

“I could think of no better charity to raise money for than St Luke's as I have had the privilege of working at the hospice on two separate occasions, as part of my training as a doctor and this means I have witnessed at first hand the compassionate and dedicated care provided by the whole St Luke's team, to the people of Sheffield and beyond.

“The people of St Luke's - be that staff, volunteers or patients - have taught me the most valuable and treasured lessons of my life and I would like to give back by raising some money to help fund the brilliant work of the hospice, which is a true Sheffield institution.

“I can honestly say that it is an amazing place and it provides the gold standard of palliative care.

“I remember the first time I was there, I walked away thinking this was something I would like to experience more of and it certainly helped develop my interest in end of life care and helped me to appreciate that this was the speciality I wanted to pursue.

“I’m currently applying for my next three years of training and after that there will be registrar training - but I’d like to think that one day I will come back to St Luke’s.”