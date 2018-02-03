Do you recognise these items? Police in Sheffield seek to return belongings stolen in spate of burglaries

Police in Sheffield are trying to trace the owners of these items, which were taken during a spate of burglaries.

Officers recovered the goods, including a laptop, fishing roads and a briefcase, after arresting a suspect over the break-ins around High Green.

This Acer laptop is waiting to be returned to its rightful owner

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team has released photos of some of the belongings in an attempt to return them to their rightful owners.

If you think any of the items pictured may be yours, or if you are a burglary victim whose property has yet to be returned, call David Warwick on 0114 296 4259 or email David.Warwick@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

A number of fishing rods were recovered

Does this toolbox belong to you?