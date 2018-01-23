Do you know who owns this clock which was stolen in Rotherham?

Police are hoping to trace the owners of this clock, which they believe was stolen from the Swinton area of Rotherham.

The item was found by a member of the public on Tuesday, January 16, in Swinton and handed into Rotherham police station.

Officers believe the item was stolen from a house in Swinton earlier this month and are asking for the public's help to reunite it with its owner.

If you own the clock, or think you know who it belongs to, call police on 101, quoting incident number 396 of January 16.