Do you know when to send your child's letter to Santa this year?

Do you know when the last date you can send your child's letter to Santa is? It may be closer than you thought.

Can you believe we’re almost at Christmas? There’s only under a month left until Father Christmas arrives.

Has your little one got their list ready to send to Santa? If not here’s what you need to do.

When does it need to be sent?

If you want your little princess or superhero to get the chance to sent a letter to the North Pole then you need to get pen to paper, because he’s only accepting letters until the 8th of December.

How you can send it in?

You may not know it but it is the Royal Mail who are Santa’s little helpers this time of year. They have helped track his mail for over 50 years!

If you want your child to get a response from the big man himself here’s what you have to do:

Send their name and address to;

Santa Claus/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ

Every year Santa sends replies to thousands of children across the UK.

The Royal Mail elves will make sure your child will be filled with Christmas magic. So make sure you get your letters in the post ASAP!