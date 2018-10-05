Do not approach ‘dangerous individual’ wanted over murder

Members of the public are being urged not to approach a ‘dangerous individual’ wanted in connection with a murder.

Steve Baxter, aged 52, is being traced over the murder of Simon Clark in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, Wales on Friday, September 28.

Steve Baxter.

Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police described him as a “dangerous individual” who should “not be approached.”

South Yorkshire Police shared the appeal as he has connections in the north of England.

He is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with tattoos on his forearms - the name Chez and entwined circles on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.

Baxter is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 999.