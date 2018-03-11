Diversions on Sheffield bus services due to burst water main

Bus routes serving an area of Sheffield are being diverted this afternoon, due to a burst water main.

The burst water main is located at the junction of Hemsworth Road, Bunting Nook and Warminster Road in Norton Lees.

It comes just weeks after repair work was carried out on the same water main.

The 18, 20 and 718 bus services are operating on diverted routes, as a result.

A spokesman for First South Yorkshire said on Twitter: "Service 18/718 – Normal route between City and Scarsdale Road bottom, and again from Norton Water Tower and Meadowhall. Between these points, buses to use Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead and Chesterfield Road (Woodseats) in both directions.

"Service 20 to Hemsworth – Normal route to Norton Lees Road, then RIGHT onto Norton Lees Lane, RIGHT down Scarsdale Road, LEFT onto Chesterfield Road and continuing up Meadowhead, LEFT onto Bochum Parkway, LEFT onto Norton Lane, normal from Water Tower roundabout to Hemsworth.

"Service 20 to Ecclesfield – Normal route from terminus to Water Tower, then via Norton Lane, RIGHT onto Bochum Parkway, RIGHT onto Meadowhead and then straight along Chesterfield Road picking up normal route at Heeley (Texaco garage)."