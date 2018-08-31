Diversion route revealed for South Yorkshire motorway closure

Drivers needing to use a South Yorkshire motorway will be sent miles out of their way when the road closes tonight for recovery of an abnormal load.

The M18 will be completely closed from junctions 1 to 2 from 8pm, with a diversion put in place identified by a hollow triangle.

Drivers will have to leave the M18 at J1 before taking the A631, the A6123 and the A630 and joining the A1(M) at J36.

They will then have to head South and rejoin the M18 at J2.

The lorry carrying the 200 ton load broke down overnight between junctions 1 and 2 of the motorway.

Highways England tweeted that it is expected to take a number of hours to move the “ginormous” load.

They added: “A lane closure is in place for a 200 ton abnormal load that has broken down.

“The recovery is going to be complex. A full closure of road will be required. We have delayed this until 8pm tonight.”

