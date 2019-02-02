Diversion on Sheffield bus route due to parked cars blocking road 

A Sheffield bus service is being diverted this afternoon, due to parked vehicles blocking a road normally used on the route.

Stagecoach’s 31 service serves Upperthorpe, Walkley, Hillsborough, Wisewood and Loxley, and is currently being diverted via Whitehouse Lane, Walkley, towards the city.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said on Twitter: “Service 31 is currently diverted Via Whitehouse Lane towards City, due to parked vehicles blocking road.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It is not yet known how long the diversion will be in place for.