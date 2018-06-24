Ditching mobiles helps Sheffield youngsters shed five stone in a week

A dozen Sheffield youngsters shed an astonishing five stone in just a week after ditching their mobiles for a healthy living camp.

They achieved the remarkable feat not through faddish diets or extreme workouts, but by learning to enjoy simple pleasures which have become so alien to this generation of technology-obsessed youths growing up glued to their phones.

A craft session during the break

The break was organised by SHINE Health Academy, a Sheffield-based not-for-profit organisation set up to help young people with weight problems.

The participants, aged between nine and 16, lost a combined 5st 2lb during their seven days together at Crookstone Barn in the Peak District.

Key to their success was a complete media blackout, with youngsters agreeing to go without phones, tablets and TV for the duration.

They spent their time learning basic living skills, from making their own beds to cooking; playing sports together; and remastering the art of conversation around the dining table.

Young people on the break lost more than five stone in the space of a week

As well as getting practical lessons about healthy eating and portion control, they practised 'mindful' eating, with a timer to ensure they spent enough time chewing and savoured the different flavours and textures.

They were also encouraged to open up emotionally and discuss difficulties like anxiety and bullying, using art to help them express themselves, in an attempt to boost their self-esteem.

SHINE's managing director Kath Sharman said: "It was one week where they were able to concentrate on themselves and on social interaction, and it's fantastic what they achieved in that time.

"The first day when we sat down at the dining table there was complete silence because they'd lost the ability to communicate with each other, but the end of the week it was buzzing. The change was incredible.

Young people spent lots of time playing sports during the break

"I think social media is quite harmful to young people."

Ms Sharman acknowledged rapid weight loss is often criticised as dangerous or unsustainable but insisted that was not the case here, with those involved having so many meals each day they were asking 'can we stop eating now?' by the end of the week.

She also said this was different from normal residential programmes, where participants thrive in a highly supportive environment but quickly slip back into their old habits once home.

Not only did the young people go with staff they already knew and trusted, she explained, they were sent home with a pack containing recipes and exercises from their week away, given a debrief with their parents and offered ongoing support after the break.

"Residentials like this are character-building and help young people make life long changes physically and emotionally," she said.

"They help build confidence and self esteem and help them realise their true potential."