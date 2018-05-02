'Disturbing' cache of weapons found during raid in Sheffield

This was the 'disturbing' cache of weapons, including a rifle, a police baton and some 'extremely dangerous' knives, found during a raid in Sheffield.

It was uncovered when officers executed a warrant on Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross, yesterday.

This off-road bike was seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act

They seized and destroyed the weapons, which included a .22 calibre rifle.

READ MORE: Warning after bogus police officers con man out of cash

Police also confiscated an off-road bike found during the raid, which had previously been seen being driven around the area in an anti-social manner.

Police described the array of weapons as 'disturbing', and branded some of the knives discovered 'extremely dangerous'.

READ MORE: Burglars smashed their way into elderly man's home in Sheffield

A police spokesperson added: "By seizing and destroying these weapons potentially lethal weapons, we are removing the temptation for them to be taken out onto the streets, making our area a safer place. Weapons and knives cost lives!

"Should you have any info regarding any criminality within our community then please get in touch with the team on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."