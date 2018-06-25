DISTRESSING IMAGES: Great-grandmother 'terrified' after brick attack in South Yorkshire leaves her bloodied and bruised

A 'sickening' attack has left a great-grandmother 'terrified' after she was hit with a brick lobbed through her window.

Carol Gott was at her home in Maltby, Rotherham, when a thug created a disturbance outside to draw her to the bedroom window before launching the missile in the early hours of Saturday morning, at about 1am.

Carol Gott has been left badly shaken by what her granddaughter described as a 'sickening' attack

She was hit on the head, leaving her with a nasty gash, two black eyes and severe bruising.

Her granddaughter Stephanie Baker today said the 76-year-old remained severely shaken and afraid to leave her house.

"She's in a lot of pain but the worst thing is the emotional impact. She's always been such a strong independent woman but now she doesn't want to be alone and she's afraid to go out.

"It's just sickening that anyone could do this, and we're determined to do everything we can to help police catch whoever's responsible."

Ms Gott, who has 13 great-grandchildren, with another on the way, is well known in the community , having worked at Melton Court Nursing Home for 20 years and then as a dinner lady at Maltby Manor Primary School for another 18.

Ms Baker said the family were touched by the many messages of support they had received.

Ms Gott is believed to be a victim of mistaken identity, say her family, with the attacker thought to have targeted the wrong house.

Last Wednesday evening, a brick had been thrown through the living room window but thankfully on this occasion no one was injured.

Her family has appealed for anyone in Maltby High Street or the surrounding area who saw anything suspicious or has CCTV footage to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.