Distraught daughter pleads for help to find necklace containing late mother's ashes in Sheffield

A young women who lost a necklace containing her late mother's ashes in Sheffield has made a desperate plea for help to find the treasured keepsake.

Roseann Rainey said the distinctive butterfly pendant had slipped off the chain today while was walking from her home on Sharrow Lane, in Sharrow, to the charity Sheffield Futures on Division Street, in the city centre.

Roseann's butterfly necklace, which contains her late mother's ashes

The distraught 19-year-old told how her mother Wendy was aged just 45 when she died in September 2016 from a rare form of cancer called angiosarcoma.

She was an only child and said they had been incredibly close.

Roseann, whose grandparents also passed away recently, said: "It would mean everything to me to get the pendant back.

"It's like my safety blanket. I never leave the house without it on.

Roseann says she lost the pendant while walking from her home in Sharrow to Sheffield city centre

"I was quite anxious just walking round the city centre without it, because when I have the necklace she's always there with me."

Roseann added that the necklace is worth very little in monetary terms but obviously has huge sentimental value.

She believes the pendant fell off at some point between 1.40pm and 2.20pm this afternoon, while she was walking via Washington Road, Club Garden Road, London Road and The Moor.

Roseann said her Wendy had given up her job working for a taxi firm to care for her sick mother.

Wendy was diagnosed with cancer twice but the disease returned for a third time shortly after Roseann's nan passed away.

Roseann has asked anyone who believes they have found the pendant to contact her via Facebook, on which she uses the name Roseann Roro Rainey.