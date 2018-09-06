Distinctive watch and other jewellery stolen in burglary near Sheffield

Police are asking for help after a distinctive watch, amongst other jewellery, was stolen in a recent burglary near Sheffield.

The burglary happened at a property on Bridge Street, Killamarsh at around 10pm on Tuesday, August 7.

A Breitling watch, similar to the one pictured, was taken along with two other watches, bracelets, a diamond necklace and two gold chains.

Have you been offered or have come across a watch like this for sale? Did you notice anything suspicious or have any information which could help our officers with their inquiries?

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting the reference number 18*374425 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Laura East, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.