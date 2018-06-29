Disqualified driver drove himself to course offering him the chance to reduce ban

A disqualified driver was stopped by police after he drove himself to a course which offered him the chance to reduce the length of his ban.

South Yorkshire Police said they stopped the driver as he was leaving the training venue and he has been reported for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A spokesman said: "And to top off a fairly terrible day (albeit one of their own making) they failed the course they committed various offences to attend because of a poor attitude."

The driver will appear in court charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance at a later date.