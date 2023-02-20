Disney star Matt is home for Roundabout Night at the Musicals 2023

Sheffield born West End Disney star Matt Croke will be topping the bill as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited live musical theatre events returns to the Crucible Theatre.

Matt Croke will be on stage at the Crucible for youth homelessness charity Roundabout

Presented by South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, A Night at the Musicals will feature a lineup of some of the region’s top community theatre talent.

And Matt, who starred in Roundabout’s Musical Theatre Drive-In at Meadowhall in 2021, will be back with the charity as a special guest star for the Crucible evening of musical excellence on May 23.

From mega-hit Six: the Musical to Broadway legend Guys and Dolls, Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals combines favourite tunes from stage and cinema in one unmissable concert, showing off some of South Yorkshire’s most talented performers.

Special guest Matt Croke is best known for his starring role in Disney’s West End hit stage version of Aladdin.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Matt was a student at the Maureen Law Theatre School, Sharon Berry School of Dance and later at Laine Theatre Arts College.

Along with his acclaimed Aladdin starring role, he has also appeared in productions as varied as West Side Story, Wicked, Funny Girl, Chicago, Grease, Singin’ in the Rain, A Chorus Line and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

On TV he has taken part in ITV’s The Voice UK and he has also performed on The Royal Variety Performance.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Matt back for a special appearance with A Night at the Musicals,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“He was a massive hit when we staged our Meadowhall Drive-In event and know he will prove even more popular on the Crucible’s iconic main stage.

“We are thrilled too that once again we have such a wealth of South Yorkshire talent waiting in the wings to entertain our audience.

“Last year’s show was a complete sell-out so although May might seem a long way off right now, we do advise you to book early to avoid disappointment because the 2023 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever and you won’t want to miss it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/crucible-theatre