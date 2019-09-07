Disgust over ‘mountain’ of rubbish left behind by departing Sheffield students
A mountain of rubbish left behind by departing Sheffield students has been described as ‘disgusting’.
Four full skips of waste containing hundreds of reusable items had been left outside Bailey Fields flats on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre by students.
The skips contained items like microwaves, mops, buckets, laundry baskets, storage units, furniture and clothes, to name just a few.
One resident described the scene as ‘disgusting’.
And a taxi driver waiting to pick up the departing students said he had witnessed similar scenes outside student accommodation in others parts of the city.
The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I just believe a lot could be recycled and re-used and the management should have done a recycling induction.
“What worries me is that’s just two buildings.”
The taxi driver said that he had seen the same scene was repeated year after year and that even more skips full of rubbish had already been taken away before The Star got there.
The block’s on site management did not want to comment on the story but we will be contacting the building’s operators Fresh next week.
It is understood, however, that all the rubbish will be taken away by the end of today and that attempts were made to ask the students to donate what they could to a British Heart Foundation.