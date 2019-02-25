Shamed footballl paedophile Adam Johnson will ‘swap his Doncaster prison cell for a luxury mansion’ upon his release from jail.

The Sun has reported that Johnson is set to move into the sprawling home, worth upwards of £2m, upon his release from HMP Moorland.

The ex-England star, 31, is serving six years in jail after he was jailed in 2016 for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

He had denied sexual activity with her but was convicted after a trial.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland footballer is set to be released on parole in March, according to sister Faye Johnson who tweeted on January 1 that she was excited at the prospect of having her brother home in 2019.

The probation service will approve the former footballer's release in spring if it believes he no longer represents a threat of re-offending.

According to The Sun, Johnson’s new home was buiilt during his time in jail and is currently occupied by his sister Faye.

His former home was sold to cricket star Ben Stokes for £1.8m after slashing £200,000 from the asking price.

Johnson is reportedly keen on a return to football following his release and has been playing football in the Doncaster jail in a bid to keep his fitness up.

He was sacked by Sunderland after admitting one count of sexual activity with a child and one of grooming.

Johnson played 12 times for England and won the Premier League with Manchester City before he was jailed.

The Daily Star has reported that Johnson is ‘cowering’ in his jail cell amid fears of putting a foot wrong in his remaining few months inside.

According to reports, Johnson is apparently desperately trying to stay out of trouble as the end of his sentence approaches.

A source inside the jail told the Daily Star: 'He's weeks away from release and knows that anything he does wrong, even minor, could see his sentence extended.

“He knows a lot of lads in there know the value of something on him so he's keeping quiet and not putting a foot wrong.”