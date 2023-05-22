Discover the power of a musical classic with Brigantes Orchestra

With the country still in patriotic mode in the wake of the coronation celebrations, there’s surely no better time to discover again the majesty of one of Britain’s best-loved Golden Age composers.

Sheffield Cathedral is the setting for the final concert in the Brigantes Orchestra season

It was almost inevitable that Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 would be played as King Charles and Queen Camilla left Westminster Abbey following their coronation.

But it is another and possibly even more popular Elgar piece that will form the highlight of the season finale for Brigantes Orchestra at Sheffield Cathedral on June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Composed in 1899, the Enigma Variations are 14 musical sketches of the composer’s circle of close friends and acquaintances, including his wife Alice and his publisher Augustus Jaeger, the inspiration for Nimrod, possibly the most famous of all the sections.

Brigantes founder and Music Director Quentin Clare

The Variations will form part of Fin de Siecle, an evening of music from the final years of the 19th century, all linked by the three featured composers’ love of the natural world.

Also on the programme will be the Scherzo Fantastique by Czech composer and musician Josef Suk, the student and son-in-law on Antonin Dvorak.

And French composer Claude Debussy will be represented by his celebrated three symphonic landscapes, Trois Nocturnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a varied programme but one that comes together to create a colourful, spectacular summer concert,” said The Brigantes founder and Music Director Quentin Clare, who will be leading an orchestra of 70 musicians.

Brigangtes Orchestra brings the power of Elgar to life in their final concert of the season

“The 2022/23 season of Brigantes concerts has explored nature's realm - with a touch of nostalgia included - and this final concert highlights the influence and subtle beauty of British music, placing Elgar alongside his European contemporaries.

“The fact that the coronation featured Elgar at such an important part of the ceremony also reminds us of his place in the musical pantheon and we hope our audience will enjoy hearing afresh the range and depth of mood represented by the Enigma Variations.

“As we reach the end of another season, we would like to thank our audiences for joining us on this exciting musical journey and look forward to being with them again in the autumn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The June 10 performance, which begins at 7.30pm, is sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal.