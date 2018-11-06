Discount Sheffield city centre easyHotel with £19.99 rooms officially opens

A discount Sheffield city centre hotel which has offers rooms from £19.99 a night has been officially opened.

easyHotel, which has been built within the former Primark building in Castle Square, was opened today by Lord Mayor Magid Magid and will offer budget accommodation across its 131 rooms.

The former Primark building in High Street, Sheffield has been converted into an easyHotel.

The official unveiling comes on the same day that the chain – which is also behind bargain airline easyJet – opened a second Yorkshire branch in Leeds.

The firm rolled out the orange carpet for guests of honour as the hotelier celebrated the opening of the two hotels.

Together the hotel openings will create more than twenty-six jobs across both cities.

Both have been developed in the brand’s signature style, with stylish, comfortable rooms available at highly affordable prices, ensuring guests have plenty of budget left to spend exploring the vibrant and popular cities.

The two hotels are the latest in a programme of openings for easyHotel both in the UK and internationally, bringing the group’s total portfolio to 33 hotels across the UK and overseas.

Further openings for this calendar year are also planned for Barcelona and Ipswich.

New development projects recently announced for Dublin, Chester, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.

Commenting on the official openings of easyHotel Leeds and easyHotel Sheffield, Chief Executive Guy Parsons commented: "Yorkshire has experienced a boom in tourism in recent years and we are delighted to be opening our first two hotels in this popular county.

“Both Leeds and Sheffield are incredibly popular destinations with their own independent reputations as vibrant, Northern Powerhouse cities.

“Through our simple, no frills offer, our guests will be able to book comfortable and highly affordable accommodation in the centres of these great cities, for less than the price of a decent pillow.

“We’re also looking forward to making a significant contribution to the local economy.

“These openings will create over 26 jobs and by keeping our prices very low, we enable visitors to spend more of their money in the cafes, restaurants, shops, museums and attractions.”