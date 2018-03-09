Disappointment for Sheffield customers as another bank branch is set to close

Sheffield customers have expressed their disappointment after a Yorkshire Bank branch announced it was going to close.

Yorkshire Bank on Staniforth Road, Darnall, will close by the end of June due to a reduction in branch footfall.

The branch is one of seven that are scheduled for closure in England, along with Banbury, Bradford Idle, Dudley, Ellesmere Port, Peterlee and Stafford.

Yorkshire Bank confirmed that a small number of employees would be at risk of redundancy and subject to the redeployment process.

The branches scheduled for closure were selected on factors including transaction levels, lease expiry dates, proximity to other centres and other local factors.

A CYBG spokesperson, the parent company of Yorkshire Bank said: "In keeping with the rest of the banking sector, we are continuing to see a reduction in branch footfall, with supporting research showing that since 2011, the number of UK customers using their bank for day-to-day transactions has fallen by a third.

"Reflecting these dynamics, and as part of our ongoing requirement to offer the most efficient service, Yorkshire Bank is announcing that seven branches are scheduled for closure in England."

"The Bank’s first priority is to our customers and we will be working closely with impacted customers and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the transition to their new branch is as smooth as possible.

"It is also the Bank’s intention to find roles for branch staff either within other branches or elsewhere in the Bank, wherever possible.

All employees affected by these changes will be fully supported through the process.

In August last year, the Halifax branch on Surrey Street shut its doors while TSB closed their Charles Street branch in June.