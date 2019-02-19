Disappointment has been expressed at a raid of a lunch club venue used by elderly residents on a Sheffield estate.

Volunteers at the Lowedges Thursday Lunch Club, which is held once a week at Lowedges Sheltered Housing on Lowedges Road, have launched an appeal for cash to help replace items stolen in a recent raid at the venue.

Members of a lunch club which was broken into in Sheffield

A cupboard was forced open and items including a brand new set of knives, peelers and other kitchen equipment were taken.

Volunteers want to replace the stolen items and buy a new sturdy storage cupboard.

Volunteer Ellie Phillips said the lunch club, which has been running for 40 years, attracts around 15 regular members most weeks.

“The club's been running for 40 years and is a bit of a highlight of the week for our members - many of whom don't get out too often,” she said.

“We like to provide them with a wholesome meal, dessert, glass of sherry and plenty of cups of tea.

“They enjoy catching up with one another as well as participating in activities like bingo and quizzes, but mainly they enjoy a chat, a warm atmosphere and a hot meal.

“We were devastated to find we had been broken into but we are determined not to let this compromise the club. Please help us to raise this money.”

Lunch club volunteer Dorothy Haw, who has dedicated more than 15,000 volunteering hours to Sheffield’s elderly and most vulnerable residents, was awarded the MBE for her efforts in 2017.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lowedges-thursday-lunchclub to donate.