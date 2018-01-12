Director of Sheffield firm charged over death of baby boy

The director of a Sheffield firm has been charged over the death of a baby boy

The 37-year-old, from Rotherham, is accused of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the death of a seven-month-old boy at a house in York in November 2016.

He has also been charged with fraud by false representation.

The man, who is a director of Sheffield-based Playtime Beds, was arrested amid an investigation into the bed manufacturer and possible links to the baby's death.

A 30-year-old man from Rotherham has also been charged with fraud by false representation.

The two men will appear at York Magistrates' Court on January 18.