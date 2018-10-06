Dinnington man charged with multiples counts of shoplifting

A man from Dinnington has been charged with multiple counts of shoplifting.

Officers yesterday carried out a visit to a property in the town and detained a wanted male.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

The man was taken to Shepcote Lane police station and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 6).

The man was charged with five offences of shoplifting and asked for seven more to be taken into consideration.

