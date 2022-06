South Yorkshire Police said it was called shortly after 11pm on Friday, June 10 to reports of a collision on Laughton Road in Dinnington , Rotherham , involving a grey Ford Mondeo and a grey Peugeot Vivacity 5 moped.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The driver of the moped was transported to hospital. His injuries were found to be non-life changing or threatening. Enquires are ongoing.”