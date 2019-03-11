Singer Dido has announced her return to the music scene with a UK winter tour including a date at Sheffield City Hall.

The star has this morning announced dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Ipswich, Sheffield and London in November and December.

Dido is coming to Sheffield

Ahead of Still On My Mind, her first album in five years, the tour will kick off at Birmingham Arena on November 28.

The announcement marks Dido’s first return to touring in 15 years, and will see her performing material from the new album, as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

She is due to appear at Sheffield City Hall on December 7.

Still On My Mind encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats.

At the core, it's about the songs which capture the beautiful essence of Dido personally and emotionally.

Speaking of making the album, Dido recalls ““an absolutely magical experience”, expressing that “I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this”.

With album sales topping 40 million worldwide, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists; both her debut No Angel, and its follow-up the 7x platinum Life For Rent ranking as two of the best selling albums in UK Chart history.

Tickets are on sale at Gigsandtours.com

