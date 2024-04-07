Did you know that Chatsworth has a theatre?

By DAPHNE CAWTHORNEContributor
Published 7th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST
Members of the Sheffield Women's Lecture Club do now after a most interesting talk from Lyndsay Jackson. Sylvia Jackson, Lindsay’s Mum, founded the Chatsworth Players in 2007. Lindsay is the Chair of the Players and has directed plays since 2018. She told us about the amazing unique Chatsworth Theatre and the players whose season starts next week with 'My Fair Lady'.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/QtxmDhUmUVMq2cfaA

