Brilliant news after that belter of a game against Australia.

Sheffield will come together to cheer on the Lionesses in the FIFA World Cup Final at a free screening this Sunday.

A big screen will be on Devonshire Green for fans to watch England take on Spain in the final on August 20 at 11am.

Fans can head down from 9.30am to enjoy the match, which will be shown live from Stadium Australia in Sydney. There will also be food stalls and soft drinks available.

The Lionesses' England Vs Spain game kicks off at 11am.

Football fans watch the World Cup Semi-Final between England and Croatia on Devonshire Green in 2018.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of Sheffield Council's economic development and skills committee, said: "Sheffield is the home of football and the legacy from the incredible Women’s Euros still lives on in the city.

"Last year the Lionesses brought home the European title, and now England has a chance at World Cup glory, Sheffield will be out in force to support the Lionesses on Devonshire Green in a safe, family-friendly environment. I encourage football fans and families to come down and soak up the atmosphere as we cheer England on and bring it home again.

"It is fantastic to see so many people getting behind the Lionesses, it’s a testament to their huge success. That’s why Sheffield is inviting everyone down to roar with the Lionesses and enjoy the game together. Good luck to England."

It comes just over a year after the Lionesses brought home the trophy at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Entry to Devonshire Green will be controlled but not ticketed. People can leave and re-enter but there is a capacity limit on site, once this is reached people will only be permitted entry on a one-in one-out basis.

Maximum bag size allowed on site is A4 and checks will be in place for safety and security.