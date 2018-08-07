Development plans for former Sheffield swimming baths

Plans are being drawn up for residential housing on the site of the former Chapeltown Baths in Sheffield.

Architects from Sheffield's award winning Coda studios have announced they are currently drawing up plans for the redevelopment of the site on Burncross Road, which has remained unused since the closure of the baths in February 2016.

Working on behalf of Rotherham-based Eyre Investments, the Coda team are busy making plans for 32 one and two bedroom residential apartments, ideal for commuters due to their location.

Jamie Hanson, Coda Associate Director, said: “This is a central location in the increasingly popular Chapeltown area of Sheffield and one in which there has already been a lot of interest.

“With its own train station, transport interchange and extremely close proximity to the M1, Chapeltown is seen as an increasingly popular residential area and one that is ideal for people working in Sheffield and in Rotherham, Barnsley and even Leeds, all of which are in easy access.

“Designed to our usual high standard, we believe this new project will make a valuable addition to Chapeltown’s housing stock.”

Coda are working to submit planning approval by September this year, with hopes that, if accepted, work will start in Autumn.

Chapeltown Baths were a centre point for the community for over five decades, and after their closure two years ago the building had fallen into a state of disrepair.

The site was purchased, on the condition that residential housing was to be built on the land.

It is believed that the building has been fully demolished after work began to tear it down a few months ago.