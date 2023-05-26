Developer talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

To celebrate National Walking Month, South Yorkshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging its Penistone residents to take advantage of the Trans Pennine Trail on their doorstep.

A street scene at Penning Ridge

As the nights are getting lighter and the weather is getting warmer, there is no better time to put those trainers on and get walking, and there’s no better place to do it than Penistone.

The Trans Pennine Trail is a 215-mile route spanning from Southport on the west coast of Northern England to Hornsea on the East coast. With surfaced paths and only gentle gradients the trail is suitable for walkers of all ability, and passes Barratt Homes’ Penning Fold and David Wilson Homes’ Penning Ridge developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the route mainly being traffic free and set amongst dramatic scenery, the Trans Pennine Trail is the perfect option for those looking to experience the natural world. It might be unlikely for walkers to encounter many others as the paths are secluded, though they may catch a glance of some local wildlife.

Residents at Penning Fold and Penning Ridge are spoiled for choice when it comes to local walking spots. Alongside the Trans Pennine Trail, the development is just one mile away from Scout Dike Reservoir. This scenic trail takes walkers around the expansive reservoir surrounded by green open space and wooded areas.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Residents at the developments are incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful walks such as The Trans Pennine Trail right on their doorstep.

“These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month and we would encourage those interested to get out there and experience them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently building a selection of three and four bedroom room properties at Penning Fold and Penning Ridge, certain to suit a wide array of buyers.

For more information on Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire, please visit the website.