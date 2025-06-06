A fundraiser has been launched to help with the funeral costs for a beloved mum-of-three from Sheffield after her shock death this week.

Mia Turner, aged 33, is survived by three young children, trying to come to terms with their heartbreaking loss.

Countless friends and family members have also been left reeling.

“She was more than just a friend - she was the life and soul of every room,” said long-time friend Geanna Fisher.

Contributed

The pair met as young teenagers and became inseparable friends.

Mia lived most of her life with her grandmother but also spent time living with Geanna and her family.

“She used to say me and my mum were the sisters she never had,” Geanna recalled.

“I remember her asking my mum once, ‘Why can’t you just adopt me?’ That’s how close we all were.”

Geanna said that Mia adored comedian Lee Evans.

“I used to call her everyone’s very own Lee Evans - she was always cracking jokes, always making people laugh,” said Geanna.

Known for her humour and boundless energy, Mia’s death has left what Geanna describes as an unfillable void.

“She would always tell you everything straight,” Geanna remembered.

“No filter, but that’s what made her real.”

Friends and family say Mia had been facing personal struggles before her sudden death.

Despite these challenges, she said she was determined to push through.

“We knew she was struggling a bit, but she was so determined to get through it. That’s what makes this so shocking - she always seemed to bounce back,” said Geanna.

“Just a few days before, she called me, and we were making plans to see each other next week - no one expected this.”

In tribute to Mia’s memory and to fulfil her final wishes, her loved ones have launched a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

Mia expressed a wish not to be cremated, and Geanna is now seeking to raise £3,000 to give her the respectful, love-filled farewell she deserves.

“All funds raised will go directly toward the funeral, with extra money raised going to her kids,” explained Geanna.

“This is about giving her the dignity and care she earned, and about allowing her family to grieve without the added financial pressure.”

Geanna explained that it has been very difficult for the children - aged fourteen, six and one - to come to terms with the unexpected death.

She emphasised what an amazing mum Mia was, giving her all to being the best mum she could.

“I will do everything I can to make sure the kids never forget how much their mum adored them - but how do such young children come to terms with this situation?” Geanna asked.

Donations have already begun pouring in, including a generous £500 contribution from one wellwisher - Geanna’s uncle.

She said: “When I thanked him for the donation he said, ‘How can I not? We had so many laughs, so many smiles and tears.’

“That’s just how much she meant to people,” Geanna said.

In addition to organising the fundraiser, she has pledged to donate 10 per cent on top of all contributions received.

“Or more, if I can,” she added.

Friends remember Mia for her signature saying, one that continues to echo among those who knew her: “If I don’t see you through the week, I’ll see you through the window. If you’re passing, just pass by.”

“It’s those little things that will stay with us forever,” said Geanna.

Described by those who knew her as honest, funny and deeply loyal, Mia touched many lives, said Geanna.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.