Friends and family can be seen laying floral tributes and consoling one another as they try and come to terms with the 21-year-old's tragic death.

1. Heartbroken friends and family gather outside the Maple Tree Tom Bell was shot and killed at the pub last night SWNS other Buy a Photo

2. Mourners lay flowers outside the pub Heartfelt floral tributes have been left for Tom jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Residents console each other following the heartbreaking news The 21-year had been hit after a gun was fired through the pub window. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Mourners bring bouquets of flowers and hug outside the pub Sadly, Tom was pronounced dead a short while later. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more