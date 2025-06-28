A fundraiser has been launched in memory of Dalton Reilly Williams by his best friend of 25 years, Scott Wilkinson, in a touching tribute to a life that touched so many.

Scott and Dalton met when they were just 15, bonding over their shared love for Sheffield United.

“He was a massive Blades fan,” Scott recalled.

“That’s how it all started - away days, home games, just being around football and each other.”

| Contributed

Dalton, described by those closest to him as full of life and joy, was someone who carried an infectious energy.

“He was always the joker. If you heard someone laughing, chances are it was him, and you’d recognise that laugh anywhere,” is one of teh tributes paid to him.

His cousin, Leon said: “Dalton will be remembered as someone who was full of life and full of beans and touched the lives of many. “

He also described him as a dedicated father and family man.

“Above all, Dalton was a devoted father. Every decision he made, every step he took, was with Reilly in mind - he lived for him,” Scott said.

But behind that laughter, Dalton was fighting a private battle with mental health.

Dalton’s sudden death sent shockwaves through his friends, family and community.

Just a week later, over 100 people gathered at a local pub for a commemoration - an event organised on short notice and only spread by word of mouth among close friends.

“That just shows the kind of love and respect people had for him,” Scott said.

“But even that doesn’t begin to scratch the surface.”

| Contributed

The fundraiser, which has now reached £9,778, was set up to support Dalton’s funeral costs and to create a trust fund for his young son, Reilly, who was his pride and joy.

Any remaining funds will be donated to a mental health charity, in hopes of raising awareness and ending the stigma, especially among men.

“It’s one of the biggest killers of men today - we’re hearing about it more now, but it’s still not enough,” Leon said.

“Dalton was smart, capable, well-read—he could hold his own in any situation. But he was also proud, and he never spoke up about what was really going on inside.”

Leon added: “He never explained how he was feeling,

“And I think there are a lot of us who may be in similar situations, as men we often hold things back, and don’t communicate well.”

Dalton lived in Firth Park, Sheffield. Over the years, he found a sense of peace in endurance sports.

He was a regular runner, often doing 20km runs with his dog just for fun.

He took part in multiple races, including the Sheffield Half Marathon, the Manchester Marathon, the Paris Marathon - and this year - he had finally secured a place in the London Marathon, something he had been chasing for years.

Running became his therapy, even if those closest did not realise at the time.

Alongside his endurance racing plans, Dalton also had lots of plans organised with his friends.

He was supposed to travel with friends to Wembley for a Sheffield United match but cancelled at the last minute, saying he was busy.

They received the news of his passing the day after the match.

The memories Scott holds most dear are a mix of heartfelt and hilarious—from a last-minute holiday to Malia where Dalton famously walked into a glass door at the hotel, to their first away game in Blackpool where they blew their spending money within 10 minutes and relied on their coach mates to fund the rest of the weekend.

“That’s just who Dalton was, he brought people together. We were like a family, and he had that effect on everyone he met,” he said.

Leon added: “He loved football, he loved to travel and he loved being around people.”

| Contributed

Dalton’s funeral will take place on July 4, followed by a wake at Sheffield United, a club that meant the world to him.

“It’s going to be so full of people,” Leon said. “It’s the best place to say goodbye, in a place he loved, surrounded by those who loved him most.”

Through the fundraiser, Scott hopes not only to honour Dalton's memory but to start a larger conversation about mental health.

“He had so much to live for, so many plans. It's heart-breaking, but maybe, by sharing his story, we can help someone else feel like they can speak up,” he said.

As the family works through their grief, Leon hopes Dalton’s story can help others too.

“You always hear about men’s mental health, but now it has directly touched our lives we’re very invested in making a difference,” he said.

To donate or support the cause, visit the fundraiser page.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org