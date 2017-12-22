Detectives visit murder victim's neighbours

Detectives investigating the murder of a Sheffield woman in Sheffield are spending this morning carrying out door to door enquiries.

The body of a 46-year-old woman was discovered in a flat in Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, on Wednesday afternoon and a murder probe was launched.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the cause of death but a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder that day.

Police officers remain in Jordanthorpe this morning carrying out enquiries at the scene and speaking to neighbours.

A crime scene investigation van remains on the street.

The woman has been named on Facebook as Jayne, by a woman, Pat Chambers, who said she is 'heartbroken' at the death of her 'beautiful' sister.

Jamie Howson, who lives on the estate, said: "I live on that road, it's such a shame. The lady who sadly has died always used to say hi when passing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.