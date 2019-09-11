Detectives sought to solve 'murder' of Ronnie and Reggie Kray in Sheffield city centre
Amateur sleuths are being sought to solve the ‘murder’ of the notorious London gangsters the Kray twins in Sheffield city centre.
The double ‘killing’ of Reggie and Ronnie forms the focus of a huge outdoor game similar to Cluedo – which will see would-be detectives take to the streets of Sheffield to solve the mystery.
The event will take place on November 30 and participants will be given the task of solving the clues, unlocking the drama and cracking the case of the murder of the famed Cockney gangland duo.
Of course, the notorious gangsters of course didn’t really meet their fate on the streets of Sheffield and the event is all just a bit of fun.
Clued Upp Games, which is organising the event, wrote on Facebook: “Think you have what it takes to catch a killer? Now is your chance to put your detective skills to the test.
“Set in 1960's London, your team of detectives will be tasked with solving the double murder of the notorious "Kray Brothers". Will you be able to solve the clues, unlock the drama and crack the case in time?”
The game will be played out across the city and will take place from 10am with teams having until 5pm to finish.
The game, entitled The Latest Krays, costs £36 per team of up to six adults. Players will also need access to a smartphone (Android or iOS compatible).
There will be a series of prizes for teams with categories such as fastest team, best fancy dress, best team name and more.
CluedUpp mysteries unfold virtually, via an app and the game is entirely self-guided on the day. Over 100 detective teams are expected to take part in the event.
Children under 16 can play as extra for free alongside a team of six adults. The game is not designed to be played or solved by children on their own.
Tickets are now available HERE