Detectives seek motive for stabbing of boy, 16, outside Sheffield bar

Detectives are seeking the motive for a knife attack on a boy outside a Sheffield bar.

A boy, aged 16, was stabbed in his upper body outside Players Lounge, Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, just after midnight on Saturday into Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said he was treated for 'stab wounds to his upper body' and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, where he remains today.

Detective Constable Leon Hobson said there were around 50 people in the area at the time of the knife attack.

A number of the potential witnesses have not yet come forward.

DC Hobson said: "At this time, the motive around the incident remains unclear but we do believe that the people involved were known to each other.

"I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information that could help us as we continue to investigate, to contact us."

The stabbing comes less than a month after a 15-year-old boy was killed in another knife attack in Sheffield.

Sam Baker was attacked in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24 and died in hospital an hour later.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the Ecclesfield incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident 1 of June 17.