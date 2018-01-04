Detectives re-appeal for help in tracing men over Chesterfield away day violence

Detectives are re-appealing for help in tracing a number of men wanted over a football related brawl when Chesterfield played Lincoln City.

A fight broke out on Lincoln's High Street on Saturday, October 7 at around 4.30pm as Lincoln City took on Chesterfield in a SkyBet League 2 fixture.

Officers investigating the incident have issued images of a number of men they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call PC Allan Guy, from Derbyshire Police’s football unit, on 101 or email derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk