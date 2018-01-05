Detectives make progress with probe into Doncaster assault

Detectives in Doncaster investigating an attack are making progress after potential witnesses were traced.

A police probe into the incident in Balby was launched after a man was attacked by three other men on Warmsworth Road, at its junction with Holly Terrace, at 9.40am on Thursday, January 4

The three attackers, one of whom was on a bike, fled in the direction of Warmsworth.

Detectives issued an appeal for the driver and passengers of a van spotted in the area at the time of the attack to come forward in the hope that they may have witnesses the attack.

They have now been traced and the man believed to have been riding the bike has been described as white, aged in his late 20s and is said to have been wearing a black cap and green tracksuit.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.