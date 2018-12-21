Detectives issue new appeal over murder of Sheffield man shot four years ago today

Detectives have issued a new appeal for information over the murder of a Sheffield man shot dead four years ago today.

They are using the anniversary of the murder of Jordan Thomas, aged 22, to appeal for anyone with information on the whereabouts of four key suspects to come forward.

Jordan was shot as he was sat in a car at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just before the Sheffield Parkway on December 21, 2014.

Detectives believe it was a revenge attack between two feuding gangs following a fatal stabbing three years earlier committed by Jordan’s cousin.

One man, Jama Ahmed, is serving 36 years behind bars for Jordan’s murder but four others believed to hold vital information have been on the run since South Yorkshire Police circulated them as ‘wanted’ in 2015.



Mohammed Ali, 32, Jamal Ali, 29, Saeed Hussein, 29 and Ahmed Warsame, 30, were believed to have fled to Somalia in the immediate aftermath of the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Victoria Short, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Four years on since Mr Thomas' death, we remain keen to hear from anyone who knows where these four men are living.



"There is still no doubt in my mind that Jordan was killed as a result of a group of people working together.



"In 2015 one man, Jama Ahmed, was held to account for Jordan's death and jailed for 36 years - but we know that there are people out there who know more about who was involved, and where the four men we need to speak to have been staying or are currently living.



"Mr Thomas' family are understandably still grieving. They too still have questions around Jordan's death and I'd ask that anyone who has information about the four men mentioned, to keep Jordan's family at the forefront of their minds.



"We believe Ali, Hussein, Warsame and Ali hold vital information about Mr Thomas' death. Our efforts to find them continue but we are also reliant on information from the public. If you have any information, please get in touch with either us or Crimestoppers anonymously.



"Jordan's family deserve answers and they deserve justice. We are determined to make that happen but we need your help in doing so."



Anyone with information about those involved in the death of Jordan Thomas should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,090 of December 21.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.