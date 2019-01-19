Detectives investigating disappearance of missing Sheffield teen, Pamela Horvathova, now believe she was last seen at Ice Sheffield 

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sheffield teenager, Pamela Horvathova now believe she was last seen at Ice Sheffield, and are appealing for information from anyone who may have been there at the same time.

Speaking this morning, Superintendent Paul McCurry said police have now been able to confirm that the last known sighting of 16-year-old Pamela was at Ice Sheffield on Coleridge Road on December 19 last year.

Prior to this, detectives believed Pamela, of Staniforth Road, Darnall was last seen a day earlier, leaving Sheffield College’s Granville Road complex at around 2.05pm on December 18.

Supt McCurry is urgently appealing for information from anyone who may have been at Ice Sheffield at the same time.

He said: “A month ago today, we know that Pamela attended at Ice Sheffield.

“Pamela attended a college event, sometime on the 19th of December.

“We’d like to know how Pamela arrived here. Who was she with? And also, how did she leave? What time did she leave?

“If you have any images of Pamela at the event, leaving the event, please make those images available to the investigation.

“You will see an increased police presence in the vicinity, as a result of this latest information.

“This is now the last sighting of Pamela.

“We would like to remind the public, that we just want to ensure that Pamela is safe and well.

“Pamela, if you’re watching this: please contact the police. We just want to ensure that you are okay.”

Police are treating Pamela’s disappearance as a ‘critical incident’.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 immediately. To pass on other information call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.