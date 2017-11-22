Detectives investigate report of rape in Sheffield

An investigation has been launched into a report of a rape in Sheffield.

The report of the sex attack, on a woman in her 30s in the Neepsend area of the city, was made to South Yorkshire Police via a 'third party' rather than the alleged victim.

South Yorkshire Police said the report was made on Wednesday, November 15.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called on Wednesday, November 15, by a third party reporting that a woman in her 30s had been raped in the Neepsend area of Sheffield.

"A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"Officers continue to progress a number of lines of enquiry including analysis of CCTV footage in the area."