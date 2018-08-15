Detectives hope reward will lead to information on Sheffield man wanted over murder

Detectives hope a reward will lead to new information being provided on the whereabouts of a Sheffield man wanted over a murder.

Abdi Ali is wanted by Humberside Police over a murder in Cleepthorpes, Humberside, last month.

The believe the 28-year-old, who has lived in Sheffield most of his life, could hold vital information about the death of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was brutally attacked.

Ali, who was born in Somali, moved to Sheffield as a child and has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

He was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder, which police believe could be drugs related.

A £5,000 reward for information leading to Ali's arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Detective Superintendent Tony Cockerill from Humberside Police’s major crime team said: "Abdi Ali’s family moved from Somalia to Sheffield in South Yorkshire where Ali lived most of his life.

"He grew up there, went to school there, and has had previous relationships there. Abdi Ali is still thought to have connections in Sheffield in the Pitsmoor and possibly Shirecliffe areas.

"Not a lot is known about his immediate family apart from he may have relatives in London.

"He is believed to have moved to Lancashire then to Cleethorpes in the last year. He’s also known to have links to Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

"Information is still coming in which we are following up as part of our investigation to find Abdi Ali. We are working with forces around the UK to find him."

Detectives believe that Ali may have removed or put a veneer over a distinctive gold front tooth he has.

Dept Supt Cockerill said: "We are still considering that he has now removed or covered up his distinctive gold tooth. This may have been done professionally or otherwise.

"We’re asking again that you continue to contact us with anything that you might have to help us find him."

Call Humberside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.