Detectives granted extra time to quiz Sheffield murder suspect

Detectives have been granted extra time to quiz a man arrested over the murder of another man found stabbed to death this week.

Glenn Boardman, aged 59, was found dead in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination revealed he was stabbed to death.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning after detectives were granted a custody time limit extension to allow them to continue questioning him today.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is leading the murder probe, said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry to understand the exact circumstances of the incident.

"There is a dedicated team of officers working to review CCTV and forensic evidence, and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to please report it.

"This incident occurred at a property on a cul-de-sac and anyone who may have seen anything, even if they believe it to be irrelevant is asked to contact police.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 29 of June 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555.