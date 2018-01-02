Detectives face deadline for quizzing Sheffield terror suspect

Detectives investigating a suspected Christmas terror plot have until tonight to hold a Sheffield man in custody.

The 21-year-old, from Fir Vale, was arrested on Friday night in the Firth Park area and is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Detectives have until 6pm tonight to question him before applying for an extension of time in custody, charging or releasing him,

The man was arrested as part of an operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, which covers South Yorkshire.

Four other men were arrested after raids were carried out in Burngreave, Meersbrook, Stocksbridge and Chesterfield earlier in the probe.

Two of the suspects - Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, Sheffield and Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield - have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19.

The other two men - a 36-year-old from Burngreave, Sheffield and a 41-year-old from Meersbrook, Sheffield - were released without charge.