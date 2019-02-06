Detectives investigating a murder in Sheffield have carried out enquiries in Somalia in a bid to solve the case, it has emerged today.

On what would have been Kavan Brissett’s 22nd birthday, the detective leading the hunt for his killer has revealed that her team is still working on the case on a daily basis and enquiries have been carried out in Somalia.

Kavan Brissett

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an attack in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, last August.

Arrests have been made in connection with his death but nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives are keen to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information about the killing.

He has gone to ground since he was circulated as ‘wanted’ and a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the murder probe, used Kavan’s birthday today to re-appeal for information.

She said: “Our enquiries into his death continue and the pace of our investigation has not slowed.

“Myself and a dedicated team of detectives continue to carry out enquiries every day to identify those involved so that we can get justice for Kavan and his family.”

She said the search for Farrah has reached Somalia.

“We have carried out enquiries both in the UK and in Somalia as we continue to try to trace him.

“It is vital that anyone who who knows where Farrah could be either contacts the police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

“I believe there are people within the community who have vital information but have not yet come forward.

“We need to find the person responsible for Kavan’s death. No matter how small or insignificant the information you have may seem to you it could be the vital piece we need to find and apprehend Kavan’s killer.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.